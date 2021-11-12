Artsakh confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

November 12, 2021, 11:42 80 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:At present, 146 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 21 patients are in critical condition while 92 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 19,772 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 3,059 of them have come back positive.