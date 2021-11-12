80 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday held a meeting in Paris with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer (USA), Igor Khovaev (Russia), and Brice Roquefueil (France), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday had separate meetings...
The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the United Kingdom plans to advance the Armenian Genocide recognition...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on November 10 with French Foreign Minister...
The Artsakh civilian’s murder, which was committed near Shushi city by an Azerbaijani soldier, is terrorism....
The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh have issued a statement on the 1st anniversary of the signing...
The United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence...
The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am reports.
On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert...
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan delivered a lecture at the Center for Peace-Building and Human Rights at Columbia University in New York.
The Parukh community of Artsakh's Askeran region is one of the ancient settlements of Artsakh. The history...
Fully vaccinated citizens of Armenia will soon be able to travel to Sweden without being subject to the...
Due to the 44-day Artsakh war, the Sargsyan family was displaced from the village of Aygestan, Artsakh’s...
Vardik Sargsyan is the founder of the "Vardeni" Artsakh brand.
“Tatevner" are Artsakh-inspired gift-wines. The product is in demand because it is different and creative.
The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged in the Sev Lake section is disinformation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.
The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and...
Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the...
On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...
On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...
The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
