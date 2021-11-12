The Parukh community of Artsakh's Askeran region is one of the ancient settlements of Artsakh. The history of the village dates back to the 9th century.

November 12, 2021, 11:32 We are ready to provide our vacant apartments to our displaced compatriots. Head of Parukh Community

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Vardan Mikayelyan told "Artsakhpress".

"We will gladly provide apartments to our displaced compatriots from the free housing stock. The municipality building and the aid station are in deplorable condition. The rural roads are in good condition. The school has not been operating for about a year. There are no school-age children in the community, ”said the head of the community.

''Our nature is very beautiful. Due to the war, 60 hectares of agricultural land has remained under enemy control. The geographical location of the village is favorable for cattle breeding. People living in the village today are developing that very branch of agriculture," he said.