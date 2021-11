The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am reports.

November 12, 2021, 11:50 Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the occasion of the event, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave a number of instructions to the foreign minister, the minister of emergency situations, the minister of defense, the police chief, the chairman of the civil aviation committee, the finance minister, etc.