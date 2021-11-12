Artsakhpress

International

Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on November 15

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit on November 15, sources said, amid tensions over trade, human rights, and military activities, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to China's expanding nuclear arsenal. U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies from spiraling toward conflict.

Beijing is also keen to avoid confrontation and focus on "positive competition," while pushing for cooperation on issues such the climate crisis and ending the coronavirus pandemic, said one Chinese official.

A framework deal on boosting cooperation to tackle climate change, unveiled by the world's two largest economies at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, sent "quite a positive signal" for the upcoming summit, the official said.

"We view U.S.-China competition like a golf game, where each side focuses on its own better performance, not like a boxing game, where both sides try to knock each other out," the official added.

The White House declined to comment on Thursday.

Separately, Biden will address the Asia Pacific Economic Conference leaders' summit in an online appearance on Friday morning, the White House said.

Xi is likely to invite the U.S. president to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Such a request could put Biden in an uncomfortable spot as he presses China on human rights. Biden is unlikely to go to Beijing for any kind of meeting; the U.S. president did not attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a key American ally.

Biden and Xi last spoke on September 9, a 90-minute conversation that a senior U.S. official said focused on economic issues, climate change, and COVID-19.

Biden has been eager to hold face-to-face talks with Xi to try to reduce tensions with Beijing over Taiwan and a host of other issues.

U.S. officials had wanted Biden to meet Xi on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome two weeks ago, but Xi has not traveled outside of China since the pandemic broke out 21 months ago.

The latest Biden-Xi virtual meeting was agreed to in principle last month during talks in Zurich between China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who raised concerns about Chinese actions in the South China Sea, as well as human rights and Beijing's stances on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

A senior administration official said there was nothing to announce yet. "We have an agreement in principle to have a virtual bilateral meeting before the end of the year. Working-level discussions are under way to confirm details," the official said.

The White House has characterized the upcoming meeting as part of ongoing U.S. efforts to "responsibly manage" competition between the two countries.


     

Politics

Armenia MFA: Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting held in Paris with participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday held a meeting in Paris with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer (USA), Igor Khovaev (Russia), and Brice Roquefueil (France), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in Paris

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday had separate meetings...

ANC United Kingdom focused on advancing Armenian Genocide bill at both chambers of parliament

The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the United Kingdom plans to advance the Armenian Genocide recognition...

Armenian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on November 10 with French Foreign Minister...

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey are taking action to provoke Russia military

The Artsakh civilian’s murder, which was committed near Shushi city by an Azerbaijani soldier, is terrorism....

Artsakh-Armenians’ right to live safely and worthily in Homeland is possible only in case of the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic. Artsakh parliamentary factions

The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh have issued a statement on the 1st anniversary of the signing...

US Department of State condemns violence that caused death of Armenian civilian near Shushi

The United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence...

Economy

Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia

The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am reports.

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

COVID-19: Sweden removes entry ban for vaccinated citizens of Armenia

Fully vaccinated citizens of Armenia will soon be able to travel to Sweden without being subject to the entry ban or additional travel rules such as COVID-19 testing requirements, the Swedish government said in a statement.

Hoping to find the lost... The story of a displaced family

Due to the 44-day Artsakh war, the Sargsyan family was displaced from the village of Aygestan, Artsakh’s...

"Vardeni" shows Artsakh through the flowers of the native paradise. Founder

Vardik Sargsyan is the founder of the "Vardeni" Artsakh brand.

"Tatevner" wines express the taste of Artsakh dialect

“Tatevner" are Artsakh-inspired gift-wines. The product is in demand because it is different and creative.

47 displaced families settled in Chartar (Photos)

The Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 3900 residents.

How many Artsakh residents are in Azerbaijan captivity?

Dozens of Artsakhresidents have ended up in Azerbaijani captivity during the 44-day war in 2020.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian farmer

A criminal case is opened at the general prosecution over the attempted murder of an Armenian farmer...

Military

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged in area of Lake Sev

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged in the Sev Lake section is disinformation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

Defense Ministry denies report on fistfight between Armenian and Azeri troops in Syunik

The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and...

Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the...

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia
COVID-19: Sweden removes entry ban for vaccinated citizens of Armenia
Russia expects serious conversation on Ukraine at 2+2 meeting with France — Lavrov
US, UK, EU ready to discuss new sanctions against Minsk
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on November 15
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Russia expects serious conversation on Ukraine at 2+2 meeting with France — Lavrov

Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on November 15

US, UK, EU ready to discuss new sanctions against Minsk

Lukashenko threatens to shut off gas transit to Europe in response to EU sanctions

