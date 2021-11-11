Russia records another 40,759 coronavirus cases

November 2, 2021 15:54

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.