Germany's COVID-19 cases hit record daily high

Germany has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in one day for the first time since the pandemic began, Euronews reports.
Germany has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in one day for the first time since the pandemic began, Euronews reports.
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday had separate meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, who are visiting Paris to attend the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference.
The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the United Kingdom plans to advance the Armenian Genocide recognition...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on November 10 with French Foreign Minister...
The Artsakh civilian’s murder, which was committed near Shushi city by an Azerbaijani soldier, is terrorism....
The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh have issued a statement on the 1st anniversary of the signing...
The United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence...
The 2020 November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the ceasefire...
On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.
Due to the 44-day Artsakh war, the Sargsyan family was displaced from the village of Aygestan, Artsakh’s Hadrut region. The large family has settled in the Kaghartsi community of Martuni region.
Vardik Sargsyan is the founder of the "Vardeni" Artsakh brand.
“Tatevner" are Artsakh-inspired gift-wines. The product is in demand because it is different and creative.
The Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 3900 residents.
Dozens of Artsakhresidents have ended up in Azerbaijani captivity during the 44-day war in 2020.
A criminal case is opened at the general prosecution over the attempted murder of an Armenian farmer...
On November 10, on the occasion of the International Science Day, an award ceremony was organized at...
The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged in the Sev Lake section is disinformation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.
The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and...
Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the...
On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...
On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...
The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day