Hoping to find the lost... The story of a displaced family

Due to the 44-day Artsakh war, the Sargsyan family was displaced from the village of Aygestan, Artsakh’s Hadrut region. The large family has settled in the Kaghartsi community of Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mother of the family, 42-year-old Venera Sargsyan, told Artsakhpress that on the third day of the war they were evacuated to another community in the region, Mets Tagher, and from there moved to Dilijan.

"When the war ended, we returned to Artsakh. In order to be provided with an apartment, we applied to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Artsakh. They offered to live in Kaghartsi. Our family consists of 9 members: my husband, 7 children and me. One of my sons serves in the Armenian army, my five children attend school, and one attends kindergarten. My 14-year-old daughter suffers from epilepsy. We do not have the necessary means for treatment," she said.

Our interlocutor remembers with longing the years she lived in Aygestan. She was a cook and her husband, Georgi Sargsyan was an electrician.

"Today my husband is engaged in cattle breeding in Kaghartsi, and I take care of the children. If there was a job, I would be happy to work. Until now, we have benefited from the state and the ICRC assistance provided to the displaced, which was our only means of livelihood," said the mother of the family.

Mrs. Venera does not despair, does not complain, and does not avoid work; she only wants the family to have a livelihood.