Vardik Sargsyan is the founder of the "Vardeni" Artsakh brand.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The product is named after its founder, as Vardik Sargsyan had initially decided that the brand name should be Armenian.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Vardik told that the recent Artsakh War forced her to implement her long-held ideas.

"I realized that it was my turn to present Artsakh, to show Artsakh through the flowers of my native paradise.

According to our interlocutor, the product is in demand especially for those people who prefer the local product, thus contributing to the development of Armenian.

"Before starting the business, I studied the market. It is noticeable that after the war people give preference to Armenian product. I mainly make jewelry: necklaces, earrings, brooches and other accessories.

"Vardeni" has a new product - bags made of epoxy resin - dishes, which is a novelty in the Artsakh market, "she said, adding that the range is presented on the online platform, and the sale is carried out online. They have customers not only from Artsakh, Armenia, but also from abroad.