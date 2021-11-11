Artsakhpress

Society

"Vardeni" shows Artsakh through the flowers of the native paradise. Founder

Vardik Sargsyan is the founder of the "Vardeni" Artsakh brand.

"Vardeni" shows Artsakh through the flowers of the native paradise. Founder

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The product is named after its founder, as Vardik Sargsyan  had initially decided that the brand name should be Armenian.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Vardik told that the recent Artsakh War forced her to implement her long-held ideas.

"I realized that it was my turn to present Artsakh, to show Artsakh through the flowers of my native paradise.

According to our interlocutor, the product is in demand especially for those people who prefer the local product, thus contributing to the development of Armenian.

"Before starting the business, I studied the market. It is noticeable that after the war people give preference to Armenian product. I mainly make jewelry: necklaces, earrings, brooches and other accessories.

"Vardeni" has a new product - bags made of epoxy resin - dishes, which is a novelty in the Artsakh market, "she said, adding that the range is presented on the online platform, and the sale is carried out online. They have customers not only from Artsakh, Armenia, but also from abroad.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

 


     

Politics

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in Paris

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday had separate meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, who are visiting Paris to attend the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference.

ANC United Kingdom focused on advancing Armenian Genocide bill at both chambers of parliament

The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the United Kingdom plans to advance the Armenian Genocide recognition...

Armenian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on November 10 with French Foreign Minister...

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey are taking action to provoke Russia military

The Artsakh civilian’s murder, which was committed near Shushi city by an Azerbaijani soldier, is terrorism....

Artsakh-Armenians’ right to live safely and worthily in Homeland is possible only in case of the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic. Artsakh parliamentary factions

The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh have issued a statement on the 1st anniversary of the signing...

US Department of State condemns violence that caused death of Armenian civilian near Shushi

The United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence...

No Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting planned on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire statement – Kremlin

The 2020 November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the ceasefire...

Economy

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

Society

"Vardeni" shows Artsakh through the flowers of the native paradise. Founder

Vardik Sargsyan is the founder of the "Vardeni" Artsakh brand.

"Tatevner" wines express the taste of Artsakh dialect

“Tatevner" are Artsakh-inspired gift-wines. The product is in demand because it is different and creative.

47 displaced families settled in Chartar (Photos)

The Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 3900 residents.

How many Artsakh residents are in Azerbaijan captivity?

Dozens of Artsakhresidents have ended up in Azerbaijani captivity during the 44-day war in 2020.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian farmer

A criminal case is opened at the general prosecution over the attempted murder of an Armenian farmer...

An award ceremony held on the occasion of the International Day of Science

On November 10, on the occasion of the International Science Day, an award ceremony was organized at...

85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Military

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged in area of Lake Sev

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged in the Sev Lake section is disinformation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

Defense Ministry denies report on fistfight between Armenian and Azeri troops in Syunik

The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and...

Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the...

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Czech government agrees to resign following election
"Vardeni" shows Artsakh through the flowers of the native paradise. Founder
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in Paris
ANC United Kingdom focused on advancing Armenian Genocide bill at both chambers of parliament
Armenian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Czech government agrees to resign following election

Biden, Putin may meet for talks in person in early 2022

Fumio Kishida re-elected as Japanese PM

US concerned about meeting between UAE FM and Syria President

