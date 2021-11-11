The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the United Kingdom plans to advance the Armenian Genocide recognition bill at the House of Commons after it passed at first reading without objections, and also focus on advancing it in the House of Lords, the UK parliament’s second chamber.

November 11, 2021, 09:50 ANC United Kingdom focused on advancing Armenian Genocide bill at both chambers of parliament

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We will do everything to increase the number of our endorsers and to advance this issue into the agenda of the House of Lords as well,” Armenian National Committee of UK Anette Moskofian told ARMENPRESS in an interview. “We are now in the initial phase, and what matters is to eventually influence government policy.”

Moskofian described the House of Commons passage of the bill as “a very important step”, since this is the first time that this issue is being advanced to such a high level in the UK. She underscored the united work which the Armenian community did to achieve this.

“In this work we aren’t looking at the genocide simply from historical perspective. It’s being emphasized that not recognizing the genocide paves the way for renewed threats for the Armenian people, like we saw during the 2020 Artsakh war,” Anette Moskofian said.

The House of Commons will hold the second reading of the bill in March 2022.