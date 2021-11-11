The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged in the Sev Lake section is disinformation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

November 11, 2021, 09:15 Defense ministry denies reports claiming 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged in area of Lake Sev

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On November 10, several Azerbaijani media outlets reported that a fight has allegedly taken place between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen in the territory of Lake Sev of Armenia’s Syunik province and that a group of Armenian servicemen have been besieged.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also spread disinformation by declaring that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged and that only through the mediation of the Russian side were they released. The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is blatant disinformation. What’s more, after the operations of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces that followed the provocation of the Azerbaijani side, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied to the Russian side with the request to solve the situation, and it was thanks to the active efforts of the Russian side that the situation became stable.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia reaffirms that the situation in the territory of Lake Sev is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, the statement says.