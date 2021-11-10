“Tatevner" are Artsakh-inspired gift-wines. The product is in demand because it is different and creative.

November 10, 2021, 17:12 "Tatevner" wines express the taste of Artsakh dialect

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Tatevik Grigoryan told that the idea of ​​making gift-wine belongs to her brother, and she had realized it.

“Since my family has been engaged in winemaking for a long time, the method of wine processing and the name is of Artsakh origin - "Apun Kini" (grandfather’s wine), we decided to make labels with blessings in the Artsakh dialect and turn our product, as they say, into souvenirs. I did not think much about choosing a name. Based on my name, I got "Tatevik". “Since my family has been engaged in winemaking for a long time, the method of wine processing and the name is of Artsakh origin - "Apun Kini" (grandfather’s wine), we decided to make labels with blessings in the Artsakh dialect and turn our product, as they say, into souvenirs. I did not think much about choosing a name. Based on my name, I got "Tatevik".

"Of course, I have studied the market. I should mention that I was the first in Artsakh to come up with such an idea. I already have my "handwriting" in making wine. There are no chemicals or other additives in the composition of our Artsakh wine," said Tatevik Grigoryan.

The sale of the product is carried out online, which is quite modern now.

"I have tried to present the product in the Armenian market, I have succeeded, but the consumers are mainly from Artsakh," she added.