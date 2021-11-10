Defense Ministry denies report on fistfight between Armenian and Azeri troops in Syunik

The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops in the territory of Lake Sev in Syunik Province and that Armenian troops are besieged is fake news, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Ministry of Defense said the situation is stable and is under the complete control of the Armenian military.