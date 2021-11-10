The Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 3900 residents.

November 10, 2021, 16:00 47 displaced families settled in Chartar (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Chartar Vladik Hovhannisyan told "Artsakhpress”.

Speaking about the foundation of the settlement, the mayor informed that it was founded in the 4th century.

"After the 44-day Artsakh War, 47 families have settled here with 156 people. They benefited from the assistance provided by the ICRC to the displaced. There is a hospital, 3 ceremony halls, a gym, 2 stadiums, an art school, a sports and cultural palace named after the hero Sevak Ghukasyan, who was killed on April 29, 2011 by the enemy’s bullet.

St. Vardanants Church operates in Chartar. It has become a place of worship for the residents of Martuni . On June 16, 2018, the solemn ceremony of the consecration of the church took place. It was built with the help of the "Karabakh Villages Development" Fund.

Chartar has 4 schools, where 560 students attend and 2 kindergartens. Each has 85 pupils. The city is supplied with gas, electricity and water," said Hovhannisyan.

Our interlocutor noted with regret that during the Artsakh war in 2020, 43 residents fell for the sake of Homeland.