Dozens of Artsakhresidents have ended up in Azerbaijani captivity during the 44-day war in 2020.

November 10, 2021, 15:41 How many Artsakh residents are in Azerbaijan captivity?

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan stated about this Wednesday during a press conference in Stepanakert with Russian media, adding that Azerbaijan has confirmed the information on 40 Artsakh residents in Azerbaijani captivity—and three of whom are civilians, news.am informs.

According to Stepanyan, the Artsakh authorities do not know anything about the fate of 20 residents, who are mainly elderly and people with mental disorders.