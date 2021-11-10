Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey are taking action to provoke Russia military

The Artsakh civilian’s murder, which was committed near Shushi city by an Azerbaijani soldier, is terrorism. Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told Russian reporters about this in Stepanakert, news.am informs, citing armeniasputnik.am.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: He stressed that these actions have not only a short-term, but also a long-term goal. The aforesaid killed and the wounded Artsakh citizens were repairing the water pipes for the Russian peacekeepers when the said Azerbaijani approached them and opened fire in their direction.

"This is a real terrorism. Moreover, similar actions are always expected in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani side. New attacks on people are possible, including on statesmen. This is a manifestation of hatred towards the Armenian nation; this is a state policy, nationalism," said the Artsakh FM.

Babayan noted that Azerbaijan is trying to intimidate the people of Artsakh so that they leave, and those who are planning to return to Artsakh would change their minds. According to him, Baku is trying to prevent the investments being made in the reconstruction of Artsakh.

"Azerbaijanis know that as long as the Russian peacekeeping contingent is here, there will be no large-scale war, as an attack on Artsakh will mean an attack on the Russian contingent—on Russia. They know that as long as there is Artsakh, there will also be stability in the Caucasus, as well as in Central Asia and other regions. They want there to be no ‘Armenian Artsakh,’ for Russia to leave here. How to do it, if not with such actions?" Babayan added.

According to the Artsakh FM, the aforementioned Shushi terrorism also aims to worsen Armenian-Russian relations. After each such incident, some groups in Armenia use it as an occasion for anti-Russian propaganda to change the attitude of the Armenian society towards Russia. He emphasized that it is incomprehensible why the same forces and organizations in Armenia are silent when the ambassadors of some countries in Baku visit the Artsakh territories that are currently occupied by the Azerbaijani troops. Babayan explains such a position by the fact that these forces and organizations do not receive such an "order."

Referring to the role and functions of the Russian peacekeeping mission in the Karabakh conflict zone, the Artsakh FM noted that from the beginning, the main task when deploying this Russian contingent was the peaceful settlement of the conflict, and not the involvement in hostilities and skirmishes. Babayan assures that Azerbaijan and Turkey understand this very well, and therefore take actions to provoke the Russian military. And if the Russian peacekeepers open fire, it will be the beginning of a de facto conflict.

However, Babayan assumes that such a mechanism will be reviewed sooner or later. The Artsakh FM did not rule out an open attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the future. Now the Russian military’s presence in the area has a sobering effect, but at the end of the current 5-year term of these peacekeepers, the Azerbaijani side may start behaving more aggressively; and in such conditions, the Russian military must definitely take corresponding action.