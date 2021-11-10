An award ceremony held on the occasion of the International Day of Science

On November 10, on the occasion of the International Science Day, an award ceremony was organized at the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh. By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Vahram Balayan and Director of the Artsakh Scientific Center Anita Sargsyan were awarded the "Gratitude" medals.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the awards were handed to them by the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan, who in her speech congratulated all the scientists and researchers on the occasion of the day.

"The place and role of the science in the development of country and homeland has been great in all historical times.

Today, when almost most of our country's natural resources are still occupied, before the return of them, we must make science the guarantee of our success, the development of our country.

"The enemy has begun to falsify our historical and cultural heritage. Our scientists must combine all resources in order to be able to fight against these falsifications in the right, literate, institutional way," said Gharakhanyan.

In an interview “Artsakhpress”, Director of the Artsakh Scientific Center Anita Sargsyan congratulated the scientific community of Artsakh on the occasion of the holiday.

"Science is the basis of a developed society, an integral part of human civilization. States that pay attention to the development of science are powerful. And in these conditions, we, the members of the scientific community, must have our contribution to the development of our country,” she said.