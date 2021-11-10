85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1 death case has been registered in the past one day.

At present, 162 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 22 patients are in critical condition while 78 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 19145 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2876 of them have come back positive.