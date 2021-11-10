Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Medicine and Program Monitoring and Analysis of the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, headed by Deputy Minister Tigran Arstamyan, reviewed the work carried out within the framework of the "Livestock Regulation-Pasture Management" program.

November 10, 2021, 12:03 Pasture improvement works underway

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh said, noting that in that direction a number of works had been done in the communities of Herher, Kavahan, Msmna and Tsovategh