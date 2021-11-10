Artsakhpress

French, Russian FMs to discuss joint efforts within OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting in Paris on November 12 on the sidelines of the international conference on Libya, the French foreign ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The meeting will also be attended by the defense ministers of France and Russia.

The sides will discuss the joint efforts being made within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as the political and military aspects of regional and international crises.


     

Politics

Artsakh-Armenians’ right to live safely and worthily in Homeland is possible only in case of the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic. Artsakh parliamentary factions

The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh have issued a statement on the 1st anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement which resulted in the ceasefire.

US Department of State condemns violence that caused death of Armenian civilian near Shushi

The United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence...

No Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting planned on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire statement – Kremlin

The 2020 November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the ceasefire...

Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan. Artsakh MFA

One year ago, on 9 November 2020, thanks to the active mediation efforts of the Russian Federation, a...

“We call for the return of all remaining detainees” – U.S. State Department on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price issued a statement on the first anniversary of the...

The incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech. Armenia MFA

The Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians carrying out construction work near the Stepanakert-Shushi...

No concrete timeframes for Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev online meeting, says Kremlin

Preparations for the online meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir...

Economy

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

Society

An award ceremony held on the occasion of the International Day of Science

On November 10, on the occasion of the International Science Day, an award ceremony was organized at the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh. By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Vahram Balayan and Director of the Artsakh Scientific Center Anita Sargsyan were awarded the "Gratitude" medals.

85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

1675 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1675 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

The Pain of Loss in the Heart. The Story of a Woman

58 year-old Hamest Sargsyan lives in the Mushkapat community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

We are ready to accept displaced families in our village. Mushkapat Community Leader

The Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 271 residents. All the villagers have returned...

President Harutyunyan pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 war

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Stepanakert Memorial on the occasion...

Military

Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the 2021 Indestructible Brotherhood military exercises of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces in Kazan.

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

International

Fumio Kishida re-elected as Japanese PM

US concerned about meeting between UAE FM and Syria President

Polish authorities believe situation on Poland-Belarus border will escalate

Russia and China sign a contract to build a joint heavy helicopter

