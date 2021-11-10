French, Russian FMs to discuss joint efforts within OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting in Paris on November 12 on the sidelines of the international conference on Libya, the French foreign ministry reports.

The meeting will also be attended by the defense ministers of France and Russia.

The sides will discuss the joint efforts being made within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as the political and military aspects of regional and international crises.