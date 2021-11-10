The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh have issued a statement on the 1st anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement which resulted in the ceasefire.

November 10, 2021, 11:23 Artsakh-Armenians’ right to live safely and worthily in Homeland is possible only in case of the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic. Artsakh parliamentary factions

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads as follows:

“A year has passed since the adoption of the trilateral statement of 2020 November 9, however Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy against the people of Artsakh continues until today, ignoring the Russian peacekeeping mission.

In order to create an atmosphere of panic and evict the Republic of Artsakh from the Armenians, the Azerbaijani side has recently started targeting settlements and civilians.

Encouraged by impunity, Azerbaijan, making an armed infiltration on November 8 this year, again conducted terrorism against civilians who were carrying out water-supply works near Shushi of the Shushi-Berdzor section which is under the control of the Russian peacekeepers. As a result, 22-year-old man was killed, 3 others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Such behavior proves that Artsakh-Armenians’ right to live safely and worthily in the homeland is possible only in case of the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.

We strongly condemn such criminal acts, demandong proper investigation and taking of appropriate action.

We call on the OSCE Minsk Group to condemn Azerbaijan’s this kind of behavior, and on the Russian peacekeeping troops, the Armed Forces of Artsakh and other law enforcement agencies to take tough measures to prevent these regular terrorist actions against the civilian population."

"Democratic Party of Artsakh” faction

“Armenian Revolutionary Federation” faction

“Artsakh Justice” faction

“United Motherland” faction

“Free Motherland – UCA” faction