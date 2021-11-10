The building of the Los Angeles City Hall was illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag in commemoration of the first anniversary of the 2020 Artsakh war ceasefire and as homage to the victims.

November 10, 2021, 10:30 Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Los Angeles City Hall right now illuminated with Armenian tricolor, in commemoration of the anniversary of the 44-day Artsakh war ceasefire declaration, in memory of lives lost, and in solidarity with Armenian prisoners of war still held captive in Azerbaijan,” the Consulate-General of Armenia in Los Angeles said on social media and shared photos.

“Thank you, Councilmember Paul Krekorian and the entire City Council,” it added.