US concerned about meeting between UAE FM and Syria President

The United States is concerned about the meeting between United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdallah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This was announced by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, VOA reports.

November 10, 2021

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We will not express any support for efforts to normalize or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, whom we have characterized as a brutal dictator,” Price said at Tuesday’s State Department press briefing. “We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal it sends. As we’ve said before, this administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or to rehabilitate—Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator...certainly has not done anything that would rehabilitate his image, that would suggest that he or the regime is changing its ways.”