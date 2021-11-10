The United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence that caused the death of an Armenian civilian near Shushi.

November 10, 2021, 09:57 US Department of State condemns violence that caused death of Armenian civilian near Shushi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We condemn the violence that caused the death of an Armenian civilian. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their engagement including through the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Bureau tweeted.