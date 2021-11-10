US Department of State condemns violence that caused death of Armenian civilian near Shushi

The United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence that caused the death of an Armenian civilian near Shushi.
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We condemn the violence that caused the death of an Armenian civilian. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their engagement including through the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Bureau tweeted.