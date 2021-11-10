Polish authorities believe situation on Poland-Belarus border will escalate

The Polish government believes the situation on the Poland-Belarus border will continue to escalate. This is what Minister of Defense of Poland Marius Blascak declared during a special session of the Seym on Tuesday, news.am informs, citing TASS.

