The Pain of Loss in the Heart. The Story of a Woman

58 year-old Hamest Sargsyan lives in the Mushkapat community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the 2020 Artsakh War, the youngest son, Vladimir Kamo Sargsyan, died for the sake of the homeland. He completed his military service in August. He served in Jrakan.

"On September 27, when the notorious war broke out, my son went to war. The last time I heard his voice was on September 29, after that I could not contact him. On October 1, I learned that he had fallen. He said he would not leave the village. All his dreams and goals were connected with Artsakh. But they remained imperfect," H. Sargsyan said.

For several years now, due to the health problems Mrs. Hamest is not able to move. House conditions are also unfavourable. According to our interlocutor, the son aimed to create comfortable conditions at home after demobilization in order to somehow alleviate the concerns of his mother. But he did not manage. However, Mrs. Hamest does not lose hope. She is sure that someone will definitely realize his son's dream.