We are ready to accept displaced families in our village. Mushkapat Community Leader

The Mushkapat community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 271 residents. All the villagers have returned after the war.

Speaking about the history of the village, the head of the community informed that it was founded as a settlement in the 7th-8th centuries

"Displaced families have not been settled in the village, but we have vacant houses. We will gladly accept 16 families in our village.

The community hall building is newly built; the aid station and the library are located there.

We have a club furnished in line with modern standards. We do not have a ceremony hall.

Church of the Holy Mother of God operates in the village. The inter-community roads are paved; we are waiting for them to be asphalted according to the state program.

The school building was renovated in 2005 by the Armenian-French organization "Childhood Mission". 43 students study here.

The program of "I" educational foundation has been operating in Mushkapat since 2019, the strategic goal of which is to prevent the emigration of young people from the villages.

About 80 students from 5 communities participate in the program. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are 33 preschool children in the village.

The village is provided with electricity; it is not gasified," Musayelyan said.

The head of the community noted that during the 44-day Artsakh War, 2 fellow villagers were killed and 2 were wounded.

Referring to the employment of the residents, the head of the community singled out agriculture and cattle breeding as the main directions.