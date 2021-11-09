No Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting planned on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire statement – Kremlin

The 2020 November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh is very important, it’s difficult to overestimate its value, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters today.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We attach great importance to the one-year-old documents, they are important both for Azerbaijan and Armenia, these were documents which allowed to stop the war and stand on the peaceful development path of the regional economy and infrastructures”, Peskov said, TASS reports.

He said that the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh fulfill their functions, ensure the security, the monitoring of the ceasefire regime and the return process of refugees. “This is very important. Therefore, it’s very difficult to overestimate the significance of the signing of documents”, he said.

Peskov informed that the contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are not planned on the first anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement. “As for the contacts with Baku and Yerevan, Moscow carries out them at different levels and exclusively on a regular basis. As for the trilateral contact, if there is such an agreement, we will inform you. There is nothing concrete at this moment”, the Russian presidential spokesperson said.