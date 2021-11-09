Artsakh confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

November 9, 2021, 14:14 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 199 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on November 8.

At present, 164 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 23 patients are in critical condition while 81 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 18802 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2791 of them have come back positive.