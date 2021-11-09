Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

The incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech. Armenia MFA

The Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians carrying out construction work near the Stepanakert-Shushi road in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, as a result of which three people were injured and one was killed.

The incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech. Armenia MFA

The incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech. Armenia MFA

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We strongly condemn the gross violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces, which was established by the Statement of November 9, 2020. It is noteworthy that the incident took place on the eve of the first anniversary of the signing of the Trilateral Statement and on the day of the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Shushi, wherein another statement full of Armenophobic rhetoric and threats of use of force was delivered.

The consistent Armenophobic rhetoric of the highest leadership of Azerbaijan, the repeated incidents of violation of the ceasefire regime clearly demonstrates the hollow nature of the statements made by official Baku on the normalization of relations with Armenia and the Armenian people.

It should be noted that this is the second case of attack on civilians by the Azerbaijani armed forces within a month, resulting in human casualties. We are convinced that the proper investigation of such crimes and the bringing of those responsible to justice can prevent further attacks on the civilian population.

We express our condolences to the relatives of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to all wounded”, reads the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.


     

Politics

“We call for the return of all remaining detainees” – U.S. State Department on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price issued a statement on the first anniversary of the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement.

All news from section

The incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech. Armenia MFA

The Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians carrying out construction work near the Stepanakert-Shushi...

No concrete timeframes for Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev online meeting, says Kremlin

Preparations for the online meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir...

Artsakh parliament to convene special session

On November 9, at 11:00 am, a special sitting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly will be convened...

UK House of Commons to hold first hearing on Armenian Genocide recognition bill on Nov 9

The first hearing of the Armenian Genocide recognition bill will take place in the House of Commons...

Artsakh State Minister meets with Armenia’s Ambassador to US

On November 3, a reception was organized in honor of the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak...

Biden requests Armenia at Summit for Democracy, Azerbaijan and Turkey not invited

. U.S. President Joe Biden did not invite either Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Azerbaijani...

Economy

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

Society

Artsakh National Security Service: Azerbaijanis shoot civilians working on water pipelines near Shushi

One person is dead and three others are wounded after Azerbaijani troops opened fire at Armenian civilians working on water supply pipes near the intersection of Shushi.

All news from section

We are obliged to keep our homeland where our brave soldiers spilled blood

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Radik Khachatryan said that before the war he worked for 10 years...

Global COVID-19 cases hit 250 million

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience...

58 displaced families settled in Aygestan

The Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1301 residents. Even after the war, everyone...

106 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 106 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

President Arayik Harutyunyan vaccinated against COVID-19

On November 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the...

Sculpture symbolizing the Artsakh people's rebirth erected in Stepanakert

On November 7, near the monument "We and Our Mountains" in Stepanakert, a sculpture was erected, symbolizing...

Military

Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the 2021 Indestructible Brotherhood military exercises of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces in Kazan.

All news from section

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

“We call for the return of all remaining detainees” – U.S. State Department on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire
The incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech. Armenia MFA
Russia and China sign a contract to build a joint heavy helicopter
Artsakh National Security Service: Azerbaijanis shoot civilians working on water pipelines near Shushi
We must keep our homeland where our brave soldiers spilled blood
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

All news from section

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

All news from section

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

All news from section

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Russia and China sign a contract to build a joint heavy helicopter

All news from section

Iraq’s prime minister says he knows who committed attack against him

US rules out resumption of operations at consulates general in China

White House to consider not using nuclear weapons first

Most Read

month

week

day

Search