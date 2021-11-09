The Azerbaijani side opened fire on civilians carrying out construction work near the Stepanakert-Shushi road in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, as a result of which three people were injured and one was killed.

November 9, 2021, 09:15 The incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech. Armenia MFA

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We strongly condemn the gross violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces, which was established by the Statement of November 9, 2020. It is noteworthy that the incident took place on the eve of the first anniversary of the signing of the Trilateral Statement and on the day of the visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Shushi, wherein another statement full of Armenophobic rhetoric and threats of use of force was delivered.



The consistent Armenophobic rhetoric of the highest leadership of Azerbaijan, the repeated incidents of violation of the ceasefire regime clearly demonstrates the hollow nature of the statements made by official Baku on the normalization of relations with Armenia and the Armenian people.



It should be noted that this is the second case of attack on civilians by the Azerbaijani armed forces within a month, resulting in human casualties. We are convinced that the proper investigation of such crimes and the bringing of those responsible to justice can prevent further attacks on the civilian population.



We express our condolences to the relatives of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to all wounded”, reads the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.