One person is dead and three others are wounded after Azerbaijani troops opened fire at Armenian civilians working on water supply pipes near the intersection of Shushi.

November 8, 2021, 16:39 Artsakh National Security Service: Azerbaijanis shoot civilians working on water pipelines near Shushi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The shooting happened around 15:00, November 8.

The three wounded civilians are being treated at the Stepanakert hospital, the Artsakh National Security Service said.

The National Security Service, the police and investigators are currently carrying out operational intelligence and criminal procedure actions to clarify the circumstances behind the incident.