In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Radik Khachatryan said that before the war he worked for 10 years in the hairdressing salon operating in Avetaranots, at the same time was teaching "Initial Military Training”at the school of Lusadzor community, Artsakh’s Askeran region.

November 8, 2021, 16:19 We must keep our homeland where our brave soldiers spilled blood

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "After losing my birthplace, with my wife and two children I have moved to Stepanakert. The state reimburses the rent for the apartment in the Ajapnyak district where we now live. I continue to teach at Lusadzor School. I have been renting an area in Stepanakert for 4 months already and I work as a hairdresser after finishing my classes. I do not complain; I continue to live and work in our homeland, I think about returning what we have lost," said R. Khachatryan.

"My relatives living in the Russian Federation offer me to move there, they are ready to help me. Money doesn’t solve everything. We live in such time that nowhere is safe, so if we want to live a prosperous life, we must create conditions in our homeland. The enemy wants the Artsakh without Armenians. We must keep our homeland where our brave soldiers spilled blood," he said.