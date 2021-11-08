Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the 2021 Indestructible Brotherhood military exercises of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces in Kazan.

November 8, 2021, 14:51 Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The drills will feature two scenarios – organizing and defending refugee camps and escorting humanitarian cargo convoys; and clearing a settlement from illegal armed formations.

More than 1,700 people representing the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of the aforementioned CSTO member states take part in these exercises.

The servicemen will operate more than 300 types of weapons, including military helicopters, during these drills.