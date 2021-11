On November 9, at 11:00 am, a special sitting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly will be convened pursuant to the Constitution of Artsakh and the rules of procedure of its National Assembly as well as on the initiative of its MPs.

November 8, 2021, 13:36 Artsakh parliament to convene special session

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: There will be one matter on the agenda of this sitting: The parliament statement on the inalienable right of the people of Artsakh to live freely and independently.