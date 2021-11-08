58 displaced families settled in Aygestan

The Aygestan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1301 residents. Even after the war, everyone continues to live and create in their native village.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Mher Vanesyan told "Artsakhpress” and noted that the history of the village dates back to the 17th century.

"58 displaced families with 214 residents have settled in the community.

All benefited from the ICRC's assistance provided to the displaced. There is a community hall, an aid station, a club in the community, the buildings of which are in a state of emergency. The ceremony hall needs renovation. There are 201 students in the school and 55 in the kindergarten.

Rural roads need to be improved. As a result of the 44-day Artsakh war, almost all the houses in the village have been damaged and are being renovated with state and individual funds.

Surb Astvatsatsin Church operates in the village,”said the head of the community.

The head of the community noted that during the recent war 6 fellow villagers were killed and 14 were wounded.

Referring to the employment of the residents, the community leader mentioned that they are mainly engaged in cattle-breeding and agriculture.