On November 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan noted that the vaccination is an effective mean of fighting the pandemic.