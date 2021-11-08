Sculpture symbolizing the Artsakh people's rebirth erected in Stepanakert

On November 7, near the monument "We and Our Mountains" in Stepanakert, a sculpture was erected, symbolizing the revival of the Artsakh people.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the author is the sculptor Varazdat Hambardzumyan, who for many years personally installed his numerous works in the military units of Artsakh.

"The sword-crosses that I have installed in the military units are known for their power. They symbolize the word of God, like a sword. The sculpture symbolizing rebirth is the fruit of my hope. Let's hope it is a sign of kindness," said V. Hambardzumyan and added that a pomegranate will be placed next to the sculpture in the future, which will mean that the revival is fruitful.

According to him, each branch of the sculpted tree is a test that the Armenian people must be able to overcome and reborn, because the roots of the Armenians are deep. Regarding the location of the sculpture, the mayor's office of Stepanakert met the wish of the master.