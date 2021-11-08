Iraq’s prime minister says he knows who committed attack against him

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has said that the country’s authorities know the names of those who carried out an attack against him early Sunday and vowed that they would be apprehended in the near future.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We will pursue those who committed yesterday’s crime. We know them well and we will expose them," he said, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. "There are those who are trying to tamper with Iraq’s security and want it to be a gang state, but we will not let this happen."

Al-Kadhimi said that certain forces in Iraq were opposed to the ongoing democratic change and struggle against corruption.

He stressed, "We prevented Iraq from slipping into a regional war and were able to take the country to safety. We fought corruption, and we will not stop pursuing the corrupt. They will not escape justice."

The assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minster took place in the early hours of Sunday. Al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s tight security Green Zone, where foreign embassies and government offices are located, was attacked by bomb-laden drones. AL-Kadhimi said in Twitter he remained unhurt.

According to the television broadcaster Al-Arabiya, the drones were launched from Baghdad’s northern suburb approximately ten kilometers away from the "green zone." At least seven people were injured in the attack.