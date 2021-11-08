A new children's playground opened in Mushkapat

On November 7, the opening of a new playground built by the "Awesome" foundation took place in the Mushkapat community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the trustee of the "Awesome'' foundation Arsen Abrahamyan said that the project for the construction of the playground was submitted to the structure by "I" Educational Fund course trainer Luiza Avanesyan.

"The project was submitted to our foundation before the war.

We discussed that issue and realized that there should be more such playgrounds in Artsakh for children to have a lot of entertainment places.

It is gratifying that the project, which was left unfinished due to the war, has reached its logical end today.

The children of the village also took part in the works, which is inspiring,” A. Abrahamyan said.

The principal of the school Kamo Petrosyan said that the implementation of such programs in the community is encouraged, especially when they are related to the productive organization of the daily life of children.

The head of the community Ruben Musayelyan, in his turn, thanked the foundation for keeping the children, the creators of the future of the village, in the center of attention.

Edik Avanesyan, head of Martuni district administration, also attended the event.