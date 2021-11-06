Hub Artsakh has been operating in the Vahe Fatal Hall of Stepanakert’s Paul Eluard Francophone Center for over a month. The founder is Vahe Keushgueryan, and the executive director is Shushan Keshishyan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Shushan was born and raised in Beirut. She has been in Artsakh for about six months and is sure that as long as there are young people here who strive to take innovative and progressive steps, Artsakh will prosper:

"It has been a priority for me to invest my potential in the development of Artsakh," says Sh. Keshishyan. "Hub Artsakh" is a newly established non-governmental organization, a place of joint work in Stepanakert. "The idea arose as a result of assessing the needs of Artsakh, when we realized that such an organization with its resources can make a great contribution to the development of Artsakh," Sh. Keshishyan said.

According to our interlocutor, the goal of "Hub Artsakh" is to promote social innovation in Artsakh and to support social programs, which will contribute to the reconstruction of Artsakh after the war. "Our advantage is our unique environment, which is a stimulus for cooperation and support, which will help our community members to turn their ideas into innovative, profitable and effective programs.

'We try to reveal the wonderful work done in Artsakh by active, talented people in various fields, sharing it with our compatriots in Armenia and the Diaspora.

During this time we have already managed to create a community of motivated and energetic young people in "Hub Artsakh”.

We organized a networking evening, where the youth of Artsakh were given an opportunity to establish contacts with the Diaspora High Commissioner, the participants of the "Young Ambassador of the Diaspora" program. We also organize training programs, various other events to support the social entrepreneurs and initiatives of Artsakh," Sh. Keshishyan.