Haterk kindergarten received property and equipment

The state kindergarten of Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has been equipped with property and equipment.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, told "Artsakhpress”.

The "Gevorgyants" Charitable Foundation donated the necessary items to the kindergarten through the mediation support of Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs.

She noted that it is also planned to furnish the secondary schools of Qolatak and Maghavuz communities of Artsakh’s Martakert region.