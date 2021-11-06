US rules out resumption of operations at consulates general in China

US officials have denied reports that the American consulates general in China will reopen following the summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, news.am informs.
On November 3, a reception was organized in honor of the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan at the Embassy of Armenia in the USA. A meeting was held with Ambassador Lilit Makunts.
. U.S. President Joe Biden did not invite either Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Azerbaijani...
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ) introduced a powerful amendment that...
Ambassadors Tracy, Degnan, and Litzenberger, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Olson, Senior Advisor...
Senator Bob Menendez demanded that the US State Department and the Ministry of Defense submit a report...
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has released the judgments of the cases relating to resident...
Brice Roquefueil will replace Stéphane Visconti as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.
On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.
The state kindergarten of Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has been equipped with property and equipment.
The construction of a residential district of more than 150 apartments on Stepanakert’s Tumanyan Street...
Artsakh confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
The “Hurry to Good" Charitable Foundation supported many Artsakh families during the 44-day Artsakh...
1835 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 1,195 per day against 1,189 a day earlier...
With the funding support of the "Dream" Foundation, the "Dream Classroom" will soon be open for students...
On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization, the Presidential Office stated.
On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...
The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...
The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...
The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
