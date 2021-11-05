The construction of a residential district of more than 150 apartments on Stepanakert’s Tumanyan Street is being completed.

November 5, 2021, 16:40 The construction of a new residential district in Stepanakert is nearing completion

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The new district is being built with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. The construction is carried out by "Caravan" LLC and "Chanshin" CJSC companies.

The correspondent of "Artsakhpress" visited the construction site and got acquainted with the work being done. Komitas Harutyunyan, an employee of "Caravan" LLC, said that the construction of the new district had started in 2019.

"Our company is building 110 apartments. The buildings consist of 6 floors. According to the 13 buildings under construction, the residential floors consist of 5 and 6 floors, and one floor will be the basement, which is also considered residential.

"The new district will have playgrounds, a small stadium, green areas for walking, and an open parking lot," said Harutyunyan and added that about 30 apartments are already ready and will be provided to the residents from December 1.

The engineer of "Chanshin" CJSC Vova Aghababyan informed that the company is building 4 residential buildings in the new district, consisting of 43 apartments.

It is planned to complete the construction of the two buildings by the end of November.