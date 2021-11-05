President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the decree, in January-February 2022, male citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to become 18 years old until December 31, 2021 inclusive, as well as those citizens whose draft deferment has been expired until December 31, 2021 inclusive, will be called up to mandatory military service.

In compliance with the decree, in January 2022, servicemen who have completed their mandatory military service will be demobilized from the army within the period prescribed by law.