Senior Iranian commander calls US world’s dictator-making factory

Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said Thursday that the United States is the world’s dictator-making factory, Tasnim News Agency reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Addressing the Iranian people in the capital city of Tehran during a rally on the National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance, the senior commander said, “The United States has been a factory for (creating) dictators in the world. From the Philippines to Sudan, Chile and the Shah of Iran, the ruling sultans of many Arab countries, in Latin America, they are all over the world.

“The country that has the Statue of Liberty does the most work of oppressing, suppressing and hanging of the freedom-seekers in the world and produces most of torture devices in the world and sends them to all dictators around the world and teaches torture techniques to them in order to imprison the seekers of truth, justice and freedom,” Major General Salami said, stressing that the world is full of dictators who have emerged from the womb of the so-called American democracy.