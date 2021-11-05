Artsakhpress

Society

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 125 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on November 4.

At present, 170 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 20 patients are in critical condition while 81 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 17,675 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2,410 of them have come back positive.


     

Politics

Artsakh State Minister meets with Armenia’s Ambassador to US

On November 3, a reception was organized in honor of the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan at the Embassy of Armenia in the USA. A meeting was held with Ambassador Lilit Makunts.

Biden requests Armenia at Summit for Democracy, Azerbaijan and Turkey not invited

. U.S. President Joe Biden did not invite either Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Azerbaijani...

Senator Menendez introduces amendment to revoke US presidential waiver of Section 907 restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ) introduced a powerful amendment that...

U.S. Embassy in Armenia Hosts Meeting of Regional Chiefs of Mission

Ambassadors Tracy, Degnan, and Litzenberger, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Olson, Senior Advisor...

Bob Menendez demands US State Department and Defense Ministry to issue report on use of Turkish drones against Artsakh

Senator Bob Menendez demanded that the US State Department and the Ministry of Defense submit a report...

Azerbaijan violated Armenian captives’ right to life: ECHR releases judgments

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has released the judgments of the cases relating to resident...

France appoints new Co-Chair to OSCE Minsk Group

Brice Roquefueil will replace Stéphane Visconti as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Economy

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

The “Hurry to Good" Charitable Foundation continues activities in Artsakh

The “Hurry to Good" Charitable Foundation supported many Artsakh families during the 44-day Artsakh...

1835 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1835 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 1,195 per day against 1,189 a day earlier...

The "Dream Classroom" will soon be open for Maghavuz school students

With the funding support of the "Dream" Foundation, the "Dream Classroom" will soon be open for students...

Press conference held at the Mesrop Mashtots University, dedicated to the 6-year activities of the Center for Caucasian Studies

On November 4, a press conference was held at the Mesrop Mashtots University, dedicated to the 6-year...

88 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Military

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Senior Iranian commander calls US world’s dictator-making factory

Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases

Czech president's condition improves, leaves intensive care unit

EU wants joint military force by 2025

