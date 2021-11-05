Artsakh confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

November 5, 2021, 12:09 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 125 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on November 4.

At present, 170 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 20 patients are in critical condition while 81 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 17,675 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2,410 of them have come back positive.