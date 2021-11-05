The “Hurry to Good" Charitable Foundation supported many Artsakh families during the 44-day Artsakh war and continues its activities in a number of communities of the Republic.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ani Martirosyan, member of the board of the foundation, presented “Artsakhpress” the activities to be carried out by the foundation in Artsakh.

Ani Martirosyan said that the foundation was established in 2011. Initially it consisted of volunteers, and then it was transformed into a legal structure. And it has been operating as a stable organization for many years.

"On the very first day of the war, the head of our organization, Yelena Hakobyan, was in Armenia and immediately, on a voluntary basis, opened a headquarters to provide assistance to the people of Artsakh. We distributed food, hygiene, medical supplies, heaters, blankets, only 120 tons of clothes, 400 beds, as well as multifunctional beds that our wounded servicemen needed. We supported about 40,000 people from September 27 to mid-December. Afterwards, in March, 2021, we carried out an action and brought about 20 tons of assistance. In August, we brought stationery for schoolchildren of the Machkalashen community in the regionof Martuni of the Artsakh Republi," she said.

She noted that they had a meeting with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic, Lusine Gharakhanyan, who presented the list of kindergartens operating in the country, which need assistance.

"In the near future we are going to provide furniture, washing machines, toys - everything that kindergartens need to Stepanakert 1, Askeran, Martuni and a number of kindergartens in the Martakert region. We buy all this from Armenia to contribute to the economy," said Martirosyan.

Ani Martirosyan thanked the people who contributed to the implementation of their activities.

"During all this time, Artsakh's representative in Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan helps and guides us; we are still cooperating with him.

"Lusine Gharakhanyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic, guides us in the sphere of education, starting from kindergartens to higher levels," she concluded.