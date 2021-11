Senator Bob Menendez demanded that the US State Department and the Ministry of Defense submit a report on Turkey's export of drones, the Armenian National Committee of America reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bob Menendez presented as an example the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.