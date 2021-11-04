Czech president's condition improves, leaves intensive care unit

Czech President Milos Zeman was moved from an intensive care unit after more than three weeks of treatment to a standard hospital room on Thursday after his condition improved, Reuters reported, citing the Prague Central Military Hospital.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zeman, 77, was taken to hospital with an unknown condition on Oct. 10, a day after the central European country held an election that his ally Prime Minister Andrej Babis lost to a group of opposition parties.

The presidential office has not revealed his diagnosis but the hospital's report, released on Oct. 18, said Zeman was not able to carry out his duties, which could lead parliament to strip him of powers including the role of appointing a new prime minister.

It was not clear from the hospital statement if the president's condition had improved enough to change the hospital's view of his ability to work.

"The treatment, especially complex nutrition support, given in intensive care led to the improvement of the president's clinical condition. Today the president has been transferred to a standard bed," the hospital said in a statement.

The newly elected lower house is due to meet on Nov. 8 in a session that will initiate the transfer of power.