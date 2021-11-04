Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 1,195 per day against 1,189 a day earlier to a total of 243,255, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In absolute terms, this was the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic, the previous maximum was seen on Wednesday. Conditional mortality (the final can be determined after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.8%, the headquarters said.