With the funding support of the "Dream" Foundation, the "Dream Classroom" will soon be open for students of 6-12 grades of the secondary school in the Maghavuz community of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic.

November 4, 2021, 16:55 The "Dream Classroom" will soon be open for Maghavuz school students

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The principal of the school Vachagan Avanesyan told "Artsakhpress".

"In 2009, a part of the school was renovated with state funds, and the part where the "Dream Classroom" will operate has not been renovated. In the "Dream Classroom", schoolchildren will conduct extracurricular activities that will help young people to train their minds, develop their imagination, and acquire new skills.

“Such initiatives will contribute to the development of the community and the school," said V. Avanesyan and added that the school has 91 students.