The "Dream Classroom" will soon be open for Maghavuz school students

With the funding support of the "Dream" Foundation, the "Dream Classroom" will soon be open for students of 6-12 grades of the secondary school in the Maghavuz community of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The principal of the school Vachagan Avanesyan told "Artsakhpress".

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"In 2009, a part of the school was renovated with state funds, and the part where the "Dream Classroom" will operate has not been renovated. In the "Dream Classroom", schoolchildren will conduct extracurricular activities that will help young people to train their minds, develop their imagination, and acquire new skills.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ“Such initiatives will contribute to the development of the community and the school," said V. Avanesyan and added that the school has 91 students.

Azerbaijan violated Armenian captives’ right to life: ECHR releases judgments

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has released the judgments of the cases relating to resident of Armenia’s Karmiraghbyur village Mamikon Khojoyan and resident of Chinari village Karen Petrosyan who have been captured and tortured by Azerbaijan in 2014.

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.

Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 1,195 per day against 1,189 a day earlier to a total of 243,255, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday.

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Czech president's condition improves, leaves intensive care unit

